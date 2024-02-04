Prime Minister Narendra Modi today responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's X post in which the latter shared a video of his 'exceptional' India trip. Reacting to the video, PM Modi said that Macron's visit will boost India-France friendship. Macron was in India as a chief guest of Republic Day celebrations. He landed in Jaipur and then came to Delhi during his trip.

"It was an honour to have you in India, President Emmanuel Macron. Your visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship," said PM Modi.

Sharing the video on X, Macron said, "A look back at an exceptional trip in India."

It was an honour to have you in India, President @EmmanuelMacron. Your visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship. https://t.co/77BMb0Ye4G — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 4, 2024

Macron's visit marked a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023. The two leaders have engaged in a series of high-profile meetings throughout 2023, underscoring the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship.

This visit by President Macron marked the sixth time a French leader has been invited as the Chief Guest on India's Republic Day. This tradition began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016.

PM Modi's last visit to France for Bastille Day in July 2023 was a spectacle of symbolism and substance. The visit showcased the strong bonds between the two nations, with a tri-service Indian armed forces contingent marching at Champs-Elysees and a spectacular flypast by Rafale jets.