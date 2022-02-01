हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
assembly election 2022

Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: CM Charanjit Channi files nomination papers from Bhadaur

(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi filed his nomination papers from the Bhadaur (SC) seat in Barnala district on Monday (January 31, 2022). 

“I have come with a mission in Malwa (region),” Channi said after filing his nomination papers, adding that this area is backward in terms of development.

“Though Capt (Amarinder Singh) and Badal sahib (Parkash Singh Badal) were there, the area lacked development,” he said while promising to uplift the area.

CM Channi said he has come like 'Sudama' and hoped that people of the Malwa region will take care of him like 'Lord Krishna'.

“We will register a big win in Malwa,” said Channi who was flanked by senior Congress leader and former Union minister Pawan Bansal, whose son Manish Bansal is the party contestant from Barnala.

Punjab CM also revealed that the Congress party has directed him to contest from Bhadaur seat. 

By fielding Channi from Bhadaur seat, the party was eying electoral gains in the politically significant Malwa region, which also has a good presence of Dalits in addition to their concentration in the Doaba area.

The Congress' move of fielding Channi from Bhadaur is also being seen as an attempt to check the AAP's influence in the Sangrur and Barnala districts.

Barnala district comprises three assembly segments- Barnala, Mehal Kalan and Bhadaur which fall under the Sangrur Parliamentary constituency, which is represented by AAP MP and party's CM face Bhagwant Mann.

Channi, who replaced Amarinder Singh last year, is the first chief minister of Punjab from the Scheduled Caste community. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

