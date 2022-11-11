Rains trigger water logging in Chennai, IMD predicts heavy downpours for Tamil Nadu in next 3 days

New Delhi: Incessant rains in Tamil Nadu led to the water logging condition in various cities of the state. Heavy rains lashed several parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpe. On Friday (November 11) morning, Chennai witnessed waterlogging after heavy downpours overnight. Municipal workers started clearing sewers after heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging in several parts of Chennai resulting in poor connectivity and movement.

Tamil Nadu | Municipal workers clear sewers after heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging in several parts of Chennai pic.twitter.com/VLfVErWThc November 11, 2022

Tamil Nadu Rains: Water logging in Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Chennai in the aftermath of heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/u3NJwXj0xn — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

Tamil Nadu weather update

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall over several parts of TamilNadu for the next three days under the influence of the low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast that it is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours. IMD said it is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts till the morning of November 12.

"Squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) very likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along & off Tamilnadu during 09th-12th and along & off Andhra Pradesh during 10th-12th November, 2022," stated IMD. The Met department advised fishermen not to venture in to these areas during the same period.

Puducherry schools closed amid heavy rains

Meanwhile, neighbouring Puducherry has been pounded by heavy rains since Thursday night. The Territorial government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday due to the heavy showers.