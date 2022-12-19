Rajkot: Eight blind girls took to the ramp at Rajkot recently in a fashion show and strutted the runway in style and garnered applause. Organised by the Institute of Fashion and Jewellery Design (IFJD), these girls prove that ‘seeing is not always believing.’ The girls were accompanied by boys halfway into the ramp, after which the girls walked solo into the limelight to hearty applause from the audience. They were dressed in beautiful colourful gowns, lace-headwear and light makeup to complete their vintage western look. Belonging to the VD Parekh Andh Mahila Vikas Graha, the girls said they practiced for weeks before appearing on the show.

In a media interaction, one of the visually-impaired models, Jahnavi said that they have been practicing for weeks for this day. "We were practicing for nearly two weeks before the show,” Jahnavi said.

"When we heard the applause from the audience, we realised that we had done a good job and felt thrilled," Isha, another visually-impaired model, said. Bosky Nathwani, the director of the IFJD and the organiser of the show, was extremely positive about the show. He was extremely thrilled about how the show went and the performance of the girls on the ramp.

News agency ANI took to Twitter to share the glimpse of ramp walk. "Gujarat: Visually impaired girls walk the ramp at the Lakme fashion show organized by Institute of Fashion and Jewellery Design, in Rajkot yesterday," read the tweet.

In another media interaction, Nathwani said, "These girls have been working very hard and today, they did an excellent job on the ramp. Initially, it was tough for them but they learnt everything very quickly." The show was graced by a number of dignitaries, who didn't hold back in appreciating the modelling stint of the girls.

