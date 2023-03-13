topStoriesenglish2582970
Oscars 2023: Popularity Of ‘Naatu Naatu’ Is 'Global', Says PM Modi After 'RRR' Gets Best Original Song Award

Oscars 2023: "RRR" has scripted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for "Naatu Naatu".

Oscars 2023: Popularity Of ‘Naatu Naatu’ Is 'Global', Says PM Modi After 'RRR' Gets Best Original Song Award

New Delhi: As filmmaker SS Rajamouli's blockbuster "RRR" won the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for "Naatu Naatu", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 13, 2023) said that the popularity of the hit number is "global". Calling the Oscar award "exceptional", Modi said that "Naatu Naatu" will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. 

"India is elated and proud," PM Modi said in a tweet.

95th Academy Awards: 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' scripts Oscars history, wins Best Original Song

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster "RRR" scripted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for "Naatu Naatu".

In the category, the Telugu song was nominated alongside 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu', composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

"RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt) is a pre-independence fictional story and follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) -- in the 1920s.

'Jai Ho' from the 2008 British film 'Slumdog Millionaire', directed by Danny Boyle, was the first Hindi song to win an Academy Award in the Best Original Score and Original Song categories. It was composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar.

