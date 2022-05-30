हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Satyendra Jain

Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in 'fake' case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh blames BJP

Satyendar Jain arrested in money laundering case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh defended Delhi's Health Minister and blamed BJP for hatching a 'fake' case.

Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in &#039;fake&#039; case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh blames BJP
Pic Credit: Twitter, File Photo

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh held a press conference shortly after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on Monday (May 30). During the conference, Sanjay Singh accused the ruling party BJP of hatching a plot against Jain and arresting him in a fake 8-year-old case. He alleged that BJP was unhappy with Satyendar Jain becoming the Himachal Pradesh in-charge and consequently, plotted against him despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) giving Jain a clean chit.

As quoted by ANI, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed, "Satyendar Jain has been arrested in a fake case, an 8-year-old case in connection with which he appeared before ED seven times. CBI had given clean chit to him. BJP could not fathom that Jain was made Himachal Pradesh in-charge, so they hatched this fake arrest."

 

He further said, "This case highlights misuse of probe agencies...Soon he (Satyendar Jain) will be out as it's a baseless case...BJP is losing Himachal Pradesh polls...: AAP's Sanjay Singh on ED arresting Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company."

 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an ongoing money laundering case probe against him. The central agency arrested Delhi's Health Minister in connection with a case of hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, said the ED officials.

The central agency said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money-laundering probe against him. In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case. 

Satyendar Jain is the Minister of Health, Home, Power, PWD, Industries, Urban Development & Flood, and Irrigation and Water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government. He is an MLA from Shakurbasti.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Satyendra JainSanjay SinghAAPAam Aadmi PartyBJPHimachal PradeshJai Ram Thakur
Next
Story

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates UPSC Civil Services Exam toppers

Must Watch

PT7M35S

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Now, Mankirt Aulakh gets threats