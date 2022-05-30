Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in 'fake' case: AAP MP Sanjay Singh blames BJP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh held a press conference shortly after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case on Monday (May 30). During the conference, Sanjay Singh accused the ruling party BJP of hatching a plot against Jain and arresting him in a fake 8-year-old case. He alleged that BJP was unhappy with Satyendar Jain becoming the Himachal Pradesh in-charge and consequently, plotted against him despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) giving Jain a clean chit.

As quoted by ANI, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed, "Satyendar Jain has been arrested in a fake case, an 8-year-old case in connection with which he appeared before ED seven times. CBI had given clean chit to him. BJP could not fathom that Jain was made Himachal Pradesh in-charge, so they hatched this fake arrest."

Satyendar Jain has been arrested in a fake case, an 8-year-old case in connection with which he appeared before ED seven times. CBI had given clean chit to him. BJP could not fathom that Jain was made Himachal Pradesh in-charge, so they hatched this fake arrest: Sanjay Singh, AAP

He further said, "This case highlights misuse of probe agencies...Soon he (Satyendar Jain) will be out as it's a baseless case...BJP is losing Himachal Pradesh polls...: AAP's Sanjay Singh on ED arresting Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company."

This case highlights misuse of probe agencies...Soon he (Satyendar Jain) will be out as it's a baseless case...BJP is losing Himachal Pradesh polls...: AAP's Sanjay Singh on ED arresting Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an ongoing money laundering case probe against him. The central agency arrested Delhi's Health Minister in connection with a case of hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company, said the ED officials.

The central agency said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money-laundering probe against him. In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.

Satyendar Jain is the Minister of Health, Home, Power, PWD, Industries, Urban Development & Flood, and Irrigation and Water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government. He is an MLA from Shakurbasti.

