Haryana

Sex racket busted in Gurugram, two Uzbek nationals arrested

The two Uzbek nationals had passports but their visas had expired two years ago.

Image for representation

Gurugram: A sex racket being run at a hotel in the upscale sector 49 locality in Gurugram was busted and two women from Uzbekistan living here illegally were arrested, police said on Wednesday. The racket was busted by the chief minister's flying squad, they said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Inderjeet Yadav, the police were tipped off about the sex racket being run at guest house S-351 in sector 49.

Two decoy customers were prepared and a raid was conducted on Tuesday night, he added.

The receptionist informed the team that a person identified as Vinay Giri had leased the guest house and two others, Subham and Surender, coordinated the racket, the police said.

READ | Bihar police busts inter-state sex racket in Rohtas, 6 minor girls rescued

The team managed to nab Surender, alias Sonu, and Uzbeks Saforawa and Sabina. Receptionist Munsif Khan was arrested as well, the DSP said.

Vinay Giri and and Subham are on the run, the officer said.

The two Uzbek nationals had passports but their visas had expired two years ago, the police said.

"Fake Aadhaar cards were being used. We suspect more foreign nationals are involved in this and are investigating," said Yadav. 

Tags:
HaryanaSex racketGurugramPolice
