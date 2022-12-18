topStoriesenglish
SHOCKING BLASPHEMY? Muslim man sits inside Shiva temple in Indore, flashes private part at devotees-women

Indore Temple Case: Upon the receipt of information, the police investigated the CCTV footage and nabbed the accused.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 07:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a shocking incident that can be termed as blasphemy as well, a Muslim man sat inside a Shiva temple in Indore and made obscene gestures towards devotees and women. The man was arrested later following complaints by people. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Wasim. The police booked him under the National Security Act.

According to a viral video now available on social media sites, Wasim can be seen flashing his private parts at devotees while sitting inside the temple. The incident occurred at Prakash Nagar's Vishweshwar Mahadev temple.

Upon the receipt of information, the police investigated the CCTV footage and nabbed the accused. "We had received information yesterday that a man did obscene acts in Prakash Nagar's temple. The investigation was undertaken. The investigation was done through the CCTV footage and other methods available at the police's disposal. The police have arrested the accused and further action is being taken," said T Qazi, SHO, Sanyogita Ganj Police Station.

The police officer informed that the accused was used to intoxication. "The accused is used to intoxication. He was identified as Wasim. Action is being taken under the NSA act. Further investigation of his phone and his activities will be done," he said.

Social media users called for strict action and raised their voices against the heinous act inside the temple. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

