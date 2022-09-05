Teachers Day 2022: 4 things students should follow while being mentored

By Alok Bansal: American billionaire, talk show host, producer, actor and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey once said, "a mentor is someone who allows you to see the hope inside yourself." Mentors hence are not unlike lighthouses that show you the path to success even when it seems unattainable. In the academic and professional arenas, a good mentor helps gauge the potential of aspirants and steers them towards triumph. However, a seamless exchange of ideas and energy between the mentee and the mentor is necessary to maximize the benefits of mentorship. Right at the onset, mentees must clarify their goals and expectations and also follow certain guidelines to make the most of the mentorship opportunities they are offered.

Earn trust by being consistent

In 1996, an associate professor of Stanford University, Debra E. Meyerson and her colleagues explored the 'swift trust' theory, which refers to the cognitive confidence that helps members of a temporary team or mentees and mentors to work together, complete tasks and deliver results. This trust is not based on long-term associations and is constantly subject to revaluation which means that mentees must work hard to earn it. Trust also develops when a mentor sees no discrepancy between a mentee's actions and verbal assertions. Consistency, punctuality, diligence and reliability are a must if you want to gain trust and earn credibility.

Establish a proper communication etiquette

The Michigan State University Extension, in its 'Ready to Go: Mentor Training Tool Kit,' emphasizes the importance of listening, communicating legibly and asking important questions in the mentoring process. Communication etiquette is also very important, including framing emails properly and preparing for in-person meetings with exactitude so that you do not waste the time allotted to you by your mentor.

Be respectful and responsive with the right body language and use positive non-verbal cues like making eye-contact, nodding, smiling so that your mentor feels heard and appreciated. If you do not agree with the mentor, do not hesitate to ask questions and give constructive feedback which will help the mentor to improvise and work with you more collaboratively.



Be clear-sighted about your goals

Dr.Gail Matthews, a psychology professor at the Dominican University in California conducted a study on goal setting in 2015 and found that a person is more likely to achieve their goals if he/she writes them down. So be very clear about your short-term and long-term goals and communicate them to your mentor.

Goals that are SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) will provide a clear direction to the mentor and help them to fine-tune the guidance they give you. This in turn will enable you to derive the most benefit from the mentorship as you embark on a journey towards your academic or professional destination.

Accept constructive feedback

Mentors may have the best intentions but if they are not providing feedback, they are not guiding you properly. So ask for feedback and ask questions like, ‘How can I improve?’ or ‘Which are the areas I need to work on?’. And then take it in your stride if the answer is not positive instead of being defensive, aggressive or retreating in your shell.

When a mentor provides feedback, you are offered an invaluable opportunity for further growth and improvement. Listening to constructive criticism will eventually help you in discovering your full potential and dormant talents. Feedback is a two-way process so as I mentioned before, feel free to provide your feedback to the mentor.

Cultivate the attitude of gratitude

Always remember that mentors are sharing their valuable knowledge and life experiences to take you beyond the limitations of your academic knowledge. Genuine respect for your mentors and even those you will mentor one day will take you far rather than an attitude of derision towards your seniors and juniors. So generously acknowledge the contribution of a mentor to your educational or professional career.

A simple note of appreciation expressing gratitude can not only strengthen your relationship with the mentor but also earn you lasting goodwill. Be willing to also pass on your generosity to help those who look up to you. True success is about humility and synergy, not arrogance. To paraphrase Marcel Proust, “Let us be grateful to the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.”

(Disclaimer- This article is written by Alok Bansal, MD Visionet Systems India and Global Head of BFSI Business The views expressed in this article are those of the author and Zee News does not confirm this.))