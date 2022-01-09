हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TMC

TMC's presence in Goa will benefit BJP in polls, says Sanjay Raut

Attacking TMC in his weekly column 'Rokhtok' in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Sanjay Raut said the TMC has roped in "unreliable leaders" from other parties in Goa and this attitude does not suit West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s image. 

TMC&#039;s presence in Goa will benefit BJP in polls, says Sanjay Raut
File Photo

New Delhi: Weeks ahead of the upcoming Goa Assembly polls, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (January 9) hit out at Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) for an "anti-Congress" stand and claimed the party’s presence will benefit BJP. 

Attacking TMC in his weekly column 'Rokhtok' in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said the TMC has roped in "unreliable leaders" from other parties and this attitude does not suit West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s image, who is herself fighting the BJP.

Raut said all parties have made Goa a "political laboratory". "The TMC's presence in Goa will benefit BJP the most," PTI quoted the Rajya Sabha MP as saying. 

He added, "It is understandable if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's aim is to wipe out the Congress's existence. But, if Banerjee has the same aim, it doesn't suit her image.” 

Further, Raut claimed without elaborating that the TMC is spending extravagantly in Goa for the Assembly polls and "many say the source of funds spent by the party is somewhere else". 

In December last year, Shiv Sena had slammed Banerjee's "no UPA" remark and said that creating an alliance parallel to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) without the grand old party is akin to strengthening the ruling BJP and the "fascist" forces.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India announced that polls to all 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa would be held on February 14. The BJP, Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), and NCP are the main political parties in the fray.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TMCShiv SenaGoaGoa assembly electionassembly election 2022Assembly Electionselection 2022
Next
Story

Like Article 370, Nizam, Owaisi's names too will be wiped off: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Must Watch

PT3M26S

UP Election: ADG Prashant Kumar said this big thing about the preparations for the elections