Top news of the day, December 6, 2019

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on December 6, (Friday).

1. Hyderabad vet's father relieved after accused killed, but not sure if he'll send out his 2nd daughter

Even as Cyberabad Police killed all the four accused in the gangrape and murder of a Hyderbad-based government veterinary doctor on Friday morning, the girl's father is still not sure if he should allow his second daughter out for work. Speaking to Zee Media at his residence a few hours after the men who allegedly brutalised and burnt his daughter's body were shot dead by police, he added that he was clueless how his family will cope with the reality of not seeing her in future. He, however, expressed his relief that his daughter's culprits were no more alive but also pointed out many rape victims were still fighting for justice. He also informed that the victim's mother was still in shock following the tragedy. Read

2. Hyderabad gangrape-murder accused's encounter: Graphics reveal all

In the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian, all the four accused were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early on Friday (December 6). The police said that the quartet were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, but the accused tried to escape and were shot at. Addressing the media, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said the encounter took place between 5:45 and 6:15 am when the accused were taken to the site of the crime for a reconstruction of the crime as part of the investigation. The encounter scene has been created here through graphics. Read

3. Our daughter’s rapists still alive: Nirbhaya’s mother after Hyderabad encounter

Parents of 'Nirbhaya' on Friday hailed the Telangana Police after four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a government veterinarian were killed in an encounter in Hyderabad. Talking to ANI, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said, “I would like to thank the police. I am very happy with the kind of punishment they have got. The police have set an example. The police have done a very good job.'' She added, ''There should be no action against the police. Criminals need to be scared of the police. We need this kind of punishment for criminals these days.” Read

4. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have right to mercy plea: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday (December 6) said that rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have the right to file mercy petition. The president made this comment while speaking at an event in Sirohi Rajasthan.President Ram Nath Kovind's comment comes in the backdrop of all four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case being killed in an encounter on Friday morning. Read

5. Cancelled Nithyananda's passport, rejected his application for fresh one: Ministry of External Affairs

The government has cancelled passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda and rejected his application for a fresh one, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Friday (December 6). Declining to comment on Nithyananda's proclaiming a 'Hindu homeland Kailaasa', MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that when the ministry was informed about the various cases which the self-styled godman was linked to, they cancelled his passport. Kumar said the godman had applied for a fresh passport, 'which was denied, and put on hold because of adverse police report'. "We have sensitized our missions and posts, that he is wanted for several crimes in India, so that if he transits the country or is in that country we should be informed," he said. Read

6. Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape-murder accused killed in police encounter

All the four accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning. Confirming the development, VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, said, "The accused were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am." The encounter happened at the crime scene in Shadnagar, around 60 km from Hyderabad. Read

7. South Asian Games 2019: India takes medal tally to 132

India took its medal tally to 132 by Friday morning in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019. The contingent managed to win eight medals in athletics to take their tally to 132. Among these, 63 are gold, 45 are silver and 24 are bronze. Nepal is placed at the second position in the tally after winning 103 medals in total. Read

8. Cricket Australia wants India to play two Day-Night Tests in 2021

If things go as per plan, cricket fans might be able to see Australia and India engage in two day-night Tests in 2021. If that happens, India`s tour of Australia could become the first series ever to feature more than one pink-ball Test. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, when Australia visit India next year for a limited-overs series in January, a Cricket Australia (CA) delegation, led by its chairman Earl Eddings, is set to meet the new BCCI administration with the question of day-night Tests on the agenda. Read

9. Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape-murder accused killed in encounter, Celebs hail Telangana police

A veterinary doctor in Hyderabad was gang-raped and charred to death by four men, sending shivers across the nation. The four accused in the gangrape and murder of the doctor were killed in a police encounter on December 6, 2019. The development has invited reactions from all walks of life. Social media is abuzz with Bollywood celebrities hailing the Telangana police. Read

10. Panipat movie review: Kriti Sanon outshines Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in epic saga

Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat brings alive a story of betrayal, loss, and valour. The filmmaker has made a brave choice in this regard and succeeds in delivering a film that is high on action, drama and emotions. The film showcases the might and valour of the Peshwas and how! However, Gowariker does take cinematic liberties in 'Panipat' and tweaks a few details to put a smile on the audience's face. Read