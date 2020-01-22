Top news of the day, January 22, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 22.

1. BSF issues new social media guidelines to protect its officials from honey trap

New Delhi: In view of intelligence warning about Pakistan's spy agency ISI using the social media to lure Indian security officials, the Border Security Force (BSF) has issued new social media guidelines for its personnel to prevent them from being honey-trapped. (READ HERE)

2. DMK, AIADMK come out in support of Periyar, flay Rajinikanth

A day after actor Rajinikanth politely stated that he would not apologise for his comments on Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy popularly known as Periyar, reactions from Tamil Nadu politicians from across party lines including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have poured in. Even the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have spoken on Rajinikanth's statement on Periyar. (READ HERE)

3. ISRO unveils female humanoid for Gaganyaan mission: Meet Vyommitra

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday unveiled the female humanoid to be placed in the first unmanned mission under the Gaganyaan mission. Gaganyaan is India's first human space mission. Named Vyommitra, the robot is a prototype of humanoid and will go as a trial before the Gaganyaan goes up with the astronauts. 'Vyommitra' will simulate most of the human body functions and report back to ISRO. (READ HERE)

4. Interpol issues Blue Corner notice against fugitive godman Nithyananda

New Delhi: The Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda, wanted in India for alleged rape and abduction, officials said on Wednesday. Officials told IANS that the notice was issued much before on the request of Gujarat Police to locate the controversial godman. A Blue Corner notice makes it mandatory for member countries to share whereabouts of a person involved in a crime. (READ HERE)

5. Budget 2020 may announce big bonanza for income tax payers, no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh

With the Union Budget 2020 announcements around the corner, expectations are riding high with a likely cut in Income Tax rates. The likely new tax proposal will have no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakhs. Between Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000 the likely tax to be paid will be 10%, from Rs 10,00,001 to Rs 20,00,000 the tax is expected to be 20% while for an income of over Rs 20 lakhs the tax is expected to be at 30%. (READ HERE)

6. Vote for AAP to ensure work done in five years is not undone: Arvind Kejriwal urges Delhi voters

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the voters in Delhi to vote in favour of his party candidates to ensure that the good work done by his government in the last five years is not undone. Interacting with the common public during his roadshow, the AAP chief also appealed to the supporters of the other parties to prefer development and good work over petty politics. (READ HERE)

7. Virat Kohli-led India will use ODIs for World T20 preparation, says Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: Winning a World title is an "obsession" for India coach Ravi Shastri, who says the upcoming six One Day Internationals (ODIs) against New Zealand and South Africa could be used as a platform for his team's preparations for the global T20 championship in Australia this October. In an exclusive interview to PTI, the head coach spoke on a range of issues including the legacy he wants to create, preparations for the marquee meet, team culture and unfortunate injuries to his players. (READ HERE)

8. Maharashtra declares Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free

New Delhi: Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared Ajay Devgn-starrer `Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior` tax-free in the state. The move came days after scores of leaders along with Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make the new release of Devgan tax-free. Earlier, Thackeray in an event said that he will watch the historical drama `Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior` along with other ministers. (READ HERE)

9. Saif Ali Khan on his divorce with Amrita Singh and breaking it to children Sara, Ibrahim

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', recently spoke to Pinkvilla about his divorce with ex-wife Amrita Singh and how he broke the news to their children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The 49-year-old actor said that it is the "worst thing" in the world and he "wishes things were different." (READ HERE)

10. Shah Rukh Khan calls Sushmita Sen his 'chemistry teacher', reveals the one thing he learnt from son AbRam

New Delhi: Much to the excitement of many Twitter users, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday took off some time from his busy schedule to chat with his fans. Some hours ago, he tweeted about the '#AskSRK' session and said he would take up some 20 questions. Netizens came up with interesting questions for SRK and the 53-year-old actor won the internet with his hilarious and sweet responses. (READ HERE)