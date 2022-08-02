TS ICET 2022: The Kakatiya University, Waranga will release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET answer key on August 4, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 answer key will be available for download on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET Exam 2022 was conducted TSCHE, on July 27, 2022 and July 28, 2022.

How to check TS ICET Answer Key

Along with the TS ICET 2022 answer key, response sheets of the candidates who appeared in the Telangana ICET exam will also be released and they can challenge the answer key through the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to raise objections on the TS ICET answer key is August 8.

ALSO READ- TS ECET 2022 answer key releasing TODAY, check time and more here

Candidates will be able to download the TS ICET Answer Key 2022 by logging in the credentials such as date of birth, roll number, etc. once it is released on the TSICET official website.

TS ICET 2022 Answer Key Objection

Once the TSICET answer key is released on the official website candidates will also be able to challenge it accordingly till August 8 (5 pm). TS ICET Result and final answer key will be released on August 22, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest updates. TS ICET Official Notification