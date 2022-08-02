NewsIndia
TS ICET 2022

TS ICET 2022 answer key releasing SOON on icet.tsche.ac.in, check DATE, time and more here

TS ICET 2022 answer key will be available on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in on August 4, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS ICET 2022 answer key releasing SOON on icet.tsche.ac.in, check DATE, time and more here

TS ICET 2022: The Kakatiya University, Waranga will release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET answer key on August 4, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 answer key will be available for download on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET Exam 2022 was conducted TSCHE, on July 27, 2022 and July 28, 2022. 

How to check TS ICET Answer Key

Along with the TS ICET 2022 answer key, response sheets of the candidates who appeared in the Telangana ICET exam will also be released and they can challenge the answer key through the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. The last date to raise objections on the TS ICET answer key is August 8.

ALSO READ- TS ECET 2022 answer key releasing TODAY, check time and more here

Candidates will be able to download the TS ICET Answer Key 2022 by logging in the credentials such as date of birth, roll number, etc. once it is released on the TSICET official website. 

TS ICET 2022 Answer Key Objection

Once the TSICET answer key is released on the official website candidates will also be able to challenge it accordingly till August 8 (5 pm). TS ICET Result and final answer key will be released on August 22, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest updates. TS ICET Official Notification

NEET UG 2022 LIVE Updates

Live Tv

TS ICET 2022TS ICET 2022ts icet keyts icet 2022 exam datets icet 2022 answer keyts icet 2022 notificationts icet official websitets icet 2022 paper answersts icet 2022 resultsts icet 2022 results datets icet 2022 rank cardicet.tsche.ac.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of the 'Medal Heroes' of the Commonwealth Games
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How has the mobile phone became the biggest enemy of mental health?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?