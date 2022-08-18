UGET 2022: The Lucknow University will end the application process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 today, August 18. The candidates who are interested can register till today for UGET 2022 examination through the official website of Lucknow University – lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates note that those who fail to meet the deadline, their application forms will not be accepted for the Lucknow UGET 2022. The application process for the Lucknow UGET 2022 Exam began on April 2, 2022 and the last date to register is today, August 18, 2022.

The application fee for the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories is Rs 800 and for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Physically Handicapped (PH) categories is Rs 400. Earlier, the application deadline for the UGET 2022 was August 12 but it was extended till 18 August.

Lucknow UGET 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website – lkouniv.ac.in

Then click on Undergraduate programme under Admission section on the homepage

You will see a button which says Online Application form for Admission

Click on that, fill in the form and pay the fees

Submit and download the form

Lucknow University will conduct UGET 2022 examination from August 29. The UGET examination is expected to be over by September 4. Candidates who have successfully registered can download the UGET admit card 2022 on August 25, by using the login Id and password provided at the time of registration and form filling.