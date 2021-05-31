UP Board Exam 2021: Class 10 students who failed in 2020, to be promoted this year

New Delhi: The UP Secondary Education Council on Saturday (May 29, 2021) announced to promote the class 10 students after it cancelled the examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is also going to help over 4.62 lakh students who had flunked in the year 2020, according to a Hindi daily.

A 'Hindustan' report claimed that the decision will also benefit the students who didn't take the exam.

Last year, over 30 lakh students had registered for the UP Board class 10 examination, of which, 27.7 lakh students had appeared in the exam, while 2.5 lakh didn't take it. More than 23 lakh students had cleared the exam.

All students of classes six, seven, eight, nine and 11 have also been promoted to the next class.

Earlier on May 29, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the council's decision to cancel class 10 examinations would benefit over 29.94 lakh students.

The decision is in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which too had decided to cancel the class 10 board exam in April due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the detailed examinations scheduled for class 12 UP board examinations will be announced soon and is likely to be conducted in the second week of July if circumstances are conducive.

"As in the past, this year also, the examinations will be held in 15 working days," the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister had informed.

Elaborating on the nature of the class 12 examination, he had said that the duration will be of one-and-half hours and the students will have the freedom to answer any three questions out of 10.

"To maintain social distance among students, the number of examination centres have been increased," the minister said, adding a total of 26,10,316 students have registered themselves for the class 12 board examination in Uttar Pradesh.



