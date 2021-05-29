UPCET 2021: NTA extends online application deadline due to COVID-19, check details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday (May 28, 2021) extended the online application deadline of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) - 2021 due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

"With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam," the NTA said.

"The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course," the agency added.

It stated that representations were being received from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it.

The last date for submission of online exam application forms has now been extended to June 20 2021 (up to 5.00 PM), while the last date for payment of exam fee online is also now June 20 (up to 11.50 PM). The correction window will be opened between June 21 and June 30.

This is to be noted that the registration for the entrance examination for admission to various courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur for the Academic Year 2021-22 can be done at https://upcet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates have been advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://upcet.nta.nic.in for updates in this regard.

