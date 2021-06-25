हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh university exams to be held by August 15, new session to begin from Sep: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma on Thursday told the vice-chancellors of the state universities to start the new session from September 2021 so that no inconvenience was caused to students.

Uttar Pradesh university exams to be held by August 15, new session to begin from Sep: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma held a virtual meeting and informed the vice-chancellors of state-affiliated universities to complete examinations by August 15, 2021. The deputy CM addressed a virtual meet from Yojana Bhavan in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (June 24, 2021). The deputy chief minister told the vice-chancellors of the state universities to start the new session from September 2021 so that no inconvenience was caused to students.

Additionally, the state universities’ authorities were also directed to ensure that the duration of the truncated exams should not exceed 90 minutes. The Uttar Pradesh deputy CM also ordered the authorities to make sure that the examinations are conducted while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. 

For the upcoming session of 2021-22, the universities were asked to implement the common minimum syllabus on priority. 

Deputy CM also directed the vice-chancellors to introduce job-oriented/vocational courses in the universities like biotechnology, biochemistry, nursing and pharmacy as mandated in the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020).

At last, Dinesh Sharma ordered the vice-chancellors to ensure proper compensation and jobs to the next of kin of those university staff who succumbed to COVID-19.

