Water, biscuit tossed from outside gate at Agra containment centre, video goes viral

In a video that has been shared on social media, a man in protective gear can be seen hurling biscuit packets close to the gate as people desperately try to reach from the grills to grab it, in a complete violation to social distancing.

According to reports, the video was shot at the Sharda Group of Institutions, which has been turned into a quarantine centre by the administration.

The so-called ‘Agra-Model’ of coronavirus containment, which was much publicised by the Uttar Pradesh government, left the administration red-faced on Sunday after videos emerged of people at a quarantine centre being forced to crowd near the gate to receive essential supplies like food and water.

After the videos were shared widely, District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh said he held inspection of the place after the complaints were raised and assured that all arrangement have been taken care of now. He added that action will be taken against the erring officials. "The Chief Development Officer has been asked to fix responsibility for the gaps," he said, adding that the CDO has been asked to file a report.

He said that he has asked the team to work properly so that such complaints do not come up again.