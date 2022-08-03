New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in three southern states– Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu— and light to moderate showers in Telangana in the coming days. Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall till August 5, prompting the IMD to declare a red alert for three days. An orange alert has been issued after Friday in the coastal districts in the southern state and a wind speed of 40-50 km per hour has been predicted.

The district administration has also warned fishers against venturing into the sea amid the heavy downpour forecast.

Orange alert in Kerala

The weather department on Wednesday (August 3) notified orange alert in 11 districts of Kerala and withdrew red alert from the state. The orange alert was issued for all the districts for Thursday except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod where yellow alerts have been notified.

The Kerala government apprised that the water in six dams -- Ponmudi, Lower Periyar, Kallarkutty, Erattayar and Kundala in Idukki and Moozhiyar in Pathanamthitta districts – have swelled to red alert storage levels.

The state government said that the water in Idukki and Peringalkuthu dams has reached blue and yellow storage alert levels, respectively.

13 people have died in rain-related incidents between July 31 to August 2 in the state, as per Kerala State Emergency Operations Centre (KSEOC).

Heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu

Heavy showers in the interior areas of Tamil Nadu while light to moderate rainfall is expected in Chennai till August 5."There will be a light to moderate rain till August 5 in most parts of Tamil Nadu and Southwest monsoon has intensified and that there is an upper circulation in the atmosphere over coastal Tamil Nadu. There was a shear zone where the easterlies and the westerlies meet over the central region and this zone is likely to move towards the north direction in the next few days,” a senior IMD official told IANS.

The officer said that this would lead to heavy rain in Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, and Tirupur districts and very heavy rain in Coimbatore and The Nilgiris.

Telangana to receive light rainfall

“Telangana is likely to have light to moderate showers over most places. At times, there could be heavy to very heavy rains in isolated regions across western districts. Its adjoining areas are expected to receive light to moderate spells,” Dr Nagaratna, Director, IMD Hyderabad told ANI.

(With agency inputs)