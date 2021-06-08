Fire breaks out at Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Katra; no casualties reported

Jammu: A fire broke out at the Vaishno Devi Shrine Complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday evening, damaging a cash counter.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the 'Bhawan' (sanctum sanctorum), the officials said.

They said that the fire started around 4.15 PM due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 PM.

CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board also confirmed that the fire was brought fully under control.

Jammu & Kashmir | A fire broke out at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, today "The fire has been brought under control," says CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board pic.twitter.com/rRbBdTR0ds — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames. Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.

Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to the Reasi District Collector and been told the situation was being resolved.

