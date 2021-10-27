BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts on boat-srp.com, details here

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can visit the official site of Board of Apprentice Training on boat-srp.com to apply.

The deadline to apply for the posts is November 10, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 73 posts in BEL.

Vacancy details:

Graduate Apprentice: 63 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 10 Posts

Important dates:

Opening date of application October 25, 2021

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal November 10, 2021

Last date for applying November 25, 2021

Declaration of Shortlisted list November 30, 2021

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates December 8 and 9, 2021

The list of shortlisted candidates shall be published on the website: www.boatsrp.com under Organized Events & News Section in home page, the official notification read.

Selection process:

As per the official BEL notification, "Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai."

For eligibility and other details, read the official notification HERE.

