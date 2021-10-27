हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BEL recruitment

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts on boat-srp.com, details here

BEL Recruitment 2021: The recruitment drive will fill a total of 73 posts in BEL. 

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Apprentice posts on boat-srp.com, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can visit the official site of Board of Apprentice Training on boat-srp.com to apply. 

The deadline to apply for the posts is November 10, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 73 posts in BEL. 

Vacancy details:

Graduate Apprentice: 63 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 10 Posts

Important dates:

Opening date of application                        October 25, 2021

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal        November 10, 2021

Last date for applying                                  November 25, 2021

Declaration of Shortlisted list                      November 30, 2021

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates    December 8 and 9, 2021

The list of shortlisted candidates shall be published on the website: www.boatsrp.com under Organized Events & News Section in home page, the official notification read. 

Selection process:

As per the official BEL notification, "Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai." 

For eligibility and other details, read the official notification HERE

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BEL recruitmentBEL recruitment 2021BELBharat Electronics Limited
Next
Story

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Interview call letters released, check last date, eligibility at ibps.in

Must Watch

PT5M14S

Aryan case to be heard again in Bombay High Court today