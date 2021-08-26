NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for Trade Apprentices, ITI pass can apply before THIS date

New Delhi: Nuclear Power Corporation of India, a PSU, has announced vacancies for engagement of Trade Apprentices for its Rajasthan Rawatbhata site.

A total of 107 vacancies have been notified for various trades including Electrician, Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Electronic Mechanic, Welder and Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).

A monthly stipend of up to Rs 8,855 will be offered to the selected candidates who have completed two years of ITI course. For those who have completed one year of ITI course, the stipend will be Rs 7700.

Interested candidates will have to register on apprenticeship.org or apprenticeship.gov.in and then apply online on npcilcareers.co.in.

The last date to submit online application is September 9 (4 pm). Applicants will have to print the online application and send the hard copy to the company by September 27 (5 pm).

Eligibility Criteria for NPCIL Recruitment 2021:

Candidates must have ITI certification in the respective trade to be eligible. The minimum age of the applicant should not be below 14 years and the maximum age limit is 24 years.

The selection of apprentices will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in ITI.

