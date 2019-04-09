Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency

Belagavi is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23. Belagavi will be going to polls on April 18 and counting will be held on May 23.

Belagavi parliamentary constituency comprises of eight assembly segments namely Arabhavi, Gokak, Belagavi Uttar, Belagavi Dakshin, Belagavi Rural, Bailhongal, Saundatti Yellamma and Ramdurg.

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

For the last three parliamentary elections, the seat has been in the Bharatiya Janata Party's kitty. In 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Channabasappa Angadi won the seat by a margin of 75860 votes. While Suresh Angadi bagged 554417 votes, Congress candidate Laxmi R Hebbalkar bagged the second spot with 454988 votes.

The results in 2009 were also quite similar with Suresh Angadi emerging as the winner with 384324 votes. Congress candidate Amarsinh Vasantrao Patil had in 2009 bagged the second spot with 265637 votes.

In Belagavi, 71.93 per cent or 1078982 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 15 contestants who were in the fray, 13 of them lost their deposits.

While Belagavi district has a cultural flavour of Maharashtra and Goa due to its proximity to the states, it is blended with the local Kannada culture to create a rich heritage too. It is also known as Malenadu or Rain Country. The district has a population of 47,79,661 as per 2011 Census.