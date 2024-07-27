Benefits Of Consuming Small Black Sesame Seeds Daily

White or black sesame seeds, both have their advantages. Due to its properties, black sesame seeds are also considered a superfood. Black sesame seeds are an herbal spice that comes from the Nigella sativa plant. It is a good antioxidant and also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It is a powerful immune modulator that keeps the immune system in balance. For centuries, black sesame seeds have been used to prepare various foods and in various medicines.



Using Black Sesame

Many types of naans, muffins, cakes, nuts, etc. are decorated by sprinkling black sesame seeds. Black sesame seeds are also used in spices made from delicious kachori or panchforan. It is also used for many health problems such as headache, toothache, asthma, arthritis, conjunctivitis. Tell us what are the benefits of black sesame seeds -



Benefits of black sesame seeds -

According to studies, consumption of black sesame significantly improves cough, sore throat and asthma. It reduces mucus and prevents this type of allergy by reducing inflammation. Black sesame seeds are also very useful for sinus infections.



By consuming black sesame seeds, the blood sugar and cholesterol levels of diabetics remain balanced.



Black sesame seeds contain healthy fatty acids such as linoleic acid and oleic acid, which help balance cholesterol.



Black sesame seeds also play a role in lowering high blood pressure.



Black sesame also increases sperm count.



Massaging the breasts with black sesame oil reduces breast pain.



Black sesame, which is an excellent antioxidant, prevents hair fall and also reduces hair thinning.



It improves the symptoms of psoriasis and eczema.



Consumption of black sesame in conditions such as functional dyspepsia relieves problems such as gastric ulcers and colitis..