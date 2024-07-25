Ditch Midnight Noodle Cravings With These Healthy Snack Alternatives

In the middle of the night, our stomachs suddenly start grumbling to eat something spicy and yummy and it is obvious that in every household we all have packets of noodles or unhealthy packed chips, they give us great taste and satisfy our cravings. However, the outcome these noodles give to our body is not nutritious but still, we crave it more and more, every night. The irresistible aroma and quick minute cooking make our stomach feel relaxed and fill it. Eating noodles late at night might be a vibe but the health hazards it leaves can also make us stay in the loo early morning.

Midnight hunger can make anyone feel sad whether it is boredom you feel, diving into the aura of watching your favorite movie, it can be normal hunger when you skip your dinner or it might be when you are chilling out with your friends or it can be just simple hunger. I mean there is something about these two minutes noodles that make us its fans. Why you should need to ditch these noodles because they come in the junk food category, which itself is considered unhealthy to eat and has no nutritional value. The making of these noodles includes saturated oil which is unhealthier for our bodies. These fried junk are packed with sodium which may cause high blood pressure.

Try these healthy yet delicious salivating snack alternations and try to ditch these instant noodles which you think is a comforting food to have at night.

1 Masala Oats - This can be your comforting food and you may enjoy it without feeling guilty. This nutritional powerhouse is rich in magnesium, iron, zinc, protein, fiber, and vitamin B1. Masala oats are easy to make and fill your stomach at midnight. Do not over-eat it and you can add spices according to your taste.

2 Ghee Roasted Makhana - Ghee-roasted makhana is the lightest option to have at night. This low-calorie snack is packed with protein, phosphorous, magnesium, zinc, and fiber. Enjoy crunch in every bite and sleep happily.

3 Seasonal Fruits - Seasonal fruits are healthier and quicker than cooking your meal. Consume seasonal fruits including bananas, mangoes, or apples. Individuals can enjoy these fruits while dressing on a little scoop of ice cream, it will elevate the mood and leave you satisfied.

4 Popcorn - If you decided to watch the late-night movie with your friends what else can be a great yet digestible option for you rather than popcorn? It will ensure you stay energetic and enjoy the movie at night.

5 Nuts And Seeds - Nuts and seeds are awesome snacks to make your night more satisfying, every bite while studying will help you to stay awake and packed with healthy fats, fiber, minerals, and vitamins.

6 Protein Smoothie - This yummy protein smoothie will fill your stomach and slow down your grumbling sound. This drink builds your muscles stronger and gives you a yummy taste. Topped your smoothie with fruits and seeds such as bananas, mango, chia seeds, and almonds.

So next time do not think about too much instead try these healthy snacks. Enjoy your snacks with your friends while spreading happiness and togetherness.

This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.