A Look At Foods That Can Help Beat Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamins and minerals play an important role in fighting infections, repairing wounds, building bones, and regulating hormones. Fat-soluble vitamin D is essential for strong bones, muscles and teeth.

The most important functions of vitamin D are to regulate calcium and phosphorus absorption and to facilitate the normal functioning of the immune system. Its deficiency can decrease bone density in adults, increasing osteoporosis, falls, and fracture risk. It can also lead to rickets in young children. The Cleveland Clinic reports that Vitamin D deficiency is common in seniors aged over 65 and people with dark skin, but it can be prevented and treated.

The body produces vitamin D naturally when it is exposed to sunlight. But the intake of certain foods and supplements becomes essential to ensure adequate vitamin D levels.

Here's a list of essential foods to include in a diet plan to beat Vitamin D deficiency:

Salmon

It contains phosphorus, which is essential for bone health, as well as vitamin D, which increases calcium absorption in the body. Salmon is an excellent source of these nutrients.

Cod liver oil

Cod liver oil provides nutrients easily not found in other sources. In addition, it is high in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s reduce inflammation in the body and may contribute to a healthy heart.

Egg yolk

Vitamin D can also be obtained from whole eggs, which are packed with protein in the white and fat, vitamins, and minerals in the yolk.

Mushroom

As the only adequate source of vitamin D outside of fortified foods, mushrooms can produce vitamin D when exposed to ultraviolet light.

Soy milk

For vegetarians and vegans who are unable to consume animal products, many plant-based milk substitutes, such as soy milk, are fortified with vitamin D, along with other nutrients usually found in cow's milk.

Vitamin D is sometimes fortified into products such as cow's milk, soy milk, orange juice, cereals, and oatmeal. It is important to check the label for the vitamin D content, as it can vary greatly.

Healthline recommends the following vitamin D dietary allowances:

It is recommended that infants between the ages of 0 and 12 months consume 10 mcg (400 IU). While adults between the ages of 18 and 70 should consume 15 mcg (600 IU), adults over 70 should consume 20 mcg (800 IU), pregnant or breastfeeding women should consume 15 mcg (600 IU).