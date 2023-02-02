How to Declutter Your Home and Maximise Space: Expert Gives 8 Tips on Smart Storage Solutions

In the age of consumerism, people are increasingly developing the habit of buying more. As we hoard more stuff, it naturally results in space constraints in our homes. So it is essential to ensure that we plan our interiors well so as to utilise and optimise space. Many people are therefore taking the help of experts who use their experience and expertise to come up with smart storage solutions while maintaining the aesthetics of the house. "Built-in cabinetry, hidden storage areas, and multi-functional furniture pieces are examples of this. The goal is to maximise storage while maintaining the space's overall aesthetic. Furthermore, open floor plans are frequently used in modern homes to create a sense of spaciousness while still providing ample storage options," says Cyrus Mody, Managing Partner of Viceroy Properties.

Modify interiors to ensure maximum storage space

Cyrus Mody lists 8 tips to ensure optimal use of space in one's home:

1. Built-in cabinets: For ample storage that will also blend with the overall design of the home, go for built-in cabinets. Examples of this include kitchen cabinetry, built-in bookshelves, and wardrobes.

2. Multi-functional furniture: Multi-functional furniture, such as ottomans with internal storage or beds with built-in drawers, can provide more options without taking up extra space.

3. Hidden Furniture: If it's hidden from the eyes, all's well. Pull-out drawers or lift-up beds and other hidden storage options can maximise unused space. It will also ensure that your home looks neat and decluttered.

4. Designated storage: If you have that one cupboard that you use to store stuff, it's almost certain that when you need things, they magically are not to be found. So it's better to have a designated storage space. Today, there are modified utility room cupboards that accommodate laundry baskets and provide a designated space for each element.

5. Open floor plans: Open floor plans in modern homes create a sense of spaciousness, ensure layout flexibility, and increase property value while still providing ample storage options.

6. Wall-mounted storage: Wall-mounted storage options such as shelves, display racks, and hooks, among other elements, can help to keep things off the floor and create more space for storing more items than usual.

7. Ensure children's safety: Keep your child safe and the space decluttered by opting for a well-crafted storage unit in a child's room where you can store all unwanted toys and accessories.

8. Smart storage: Smart storage solutions, such as smart closet organizers, are increasingly being used in modern homes to help you optimize your storage space and make it easier to access stored items.

