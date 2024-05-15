Kitchen And Bathroom Design Tips: How To Choose The Right Fittings To Ensure Comfort And Convenience

Home is where the heart is and your heart always desires a sanctuary that reflects your taste and provides necessary comforts. That's why picking furniture and furnishings for your home is a significant task, be it renovating and upscaling your old home or doing up your new home for the first time. The two key aspects of your home are the kitchen and the bathroom and choosing the right fittings and accessories is very important.

Gaurav Malhotra, MD, Hansgrohe India, says, "Furnishing your new home or renovating an existing one can be both thrilling and overwhelming, particularly when it comes to choosing kitchen and bathroom fittings. The kitchen is often considered the heart of your home while the bathroom is a sanctuary of relaxation. They should both be functional as well as contribute to your home's aesthetics and comfort.

Keep In Mind Your Everyday Routine

When selecting fittings for your kitchen and bathroom, think about your daily routines. Malhotra says, "Look for fittings that streamline your tasks, such as countertops that are easy to clean or storage solutions that help keep your bathroom organised. Ensuring that your fittings match your home's style is also essential. Whether you lean towards a purist look, a cosy and inviting Nordic style, or a timeless classic feel, maintaining consistency in style ties everything together and creates a harmonious environment."

Invest In Quality Fittings

Investing in quality fittings is not just a luxury, but a necessity. "Make sure that you are investing in durable fittings from reputed brands only. With water efficiency becoming increasingly important in today's world, it's crucial to consider the environmental impact of your choices. Look for fittings designed to conserve water, such as those equipped with aerators that reduce water consumption without sacrificing performance. For example, toilets optimised to use only 4.5 litres of water per flush are a wise choice," says Malhotra.

Keep Space Layout In Mind

Moreover, when selecting fittings for your kitchen and bathroom, consider the size and layout of the space. As Malhotra says, opt for fittings that fit seamlessly within the room without overwhelming it, especially in smaller areas where space-saving solutions are essential to prevent overcrowding. This approach ensures not only functionality but also a harmonious aesthetic in your living spaces.

Kitchen Or Bathroom, Select The Right Material

Material selection is another important aspect to consider when selecting fittings, says Malhotra. For instance, stainless steel and granite are excellent choices for kitchen fittings due to their durability and ease of cleaning. "They are resistant to stains, heat, and scratches, making them ideal for high-traffic areas like the kitchen. In contrast, glass, ceramic and porcelain are ideal for bathroom fixtures because they are low-maintenance and long-lasting. They are resistant to moisture and easy to clean, making them perfect for the bathroom environment," explains Malhotra. Apart from that, being mindful of energy efficiency is crucial. Look for fittings and appliances with high energy ratings to reduce your environmental footprint and save on utility bills.

Planning Your Budget: Things To Keep In Mind

When setting a budget for your fittings, remember that you're not just buying items, you're investing in the future of your home. "Prioritise what's most important to you, and if you're planning to live in your house for more than five years, you can consider investing 5-10% of your house cost in renovation and quality pieces. These will not only last but also enhance the overall look and feel of your home, giving you a sense of security and confidence in your investment," says Malhotra.