How Thoughts Shape Your Happiness?

Have you ever noticed how a bad mood can ruin our whole good day while a positive outlook can make even challenges seem manageable? That is because our thoughts play a powerful and wonderful role in shaping our happiness.

Your mind is just like a garden, the seeds you sow or the thoughts you pick to focus on, will determine the kind of flowers that bloom. If you constantly plant seeds of worries and negativity, your garden will filled with unhappy flowers. But if you focus on planting the seeds of gratitude, kindness and positivity, your garden will flourish with happy flowers. One of the best thing is that you have the option to pick which seeds you want to plant.

When you focus on negative thoughts, worries and failures then your brain releases stress hormone which makes you feel low and more anxious. While when you focus on good things, practising gratitude for what you have, then your brain releases feel-good chemicals like dopamine and serotonin which leads to happiness.

To make every day of yours a happy day you can do some important things which will help you to make your mood happier. For that you can challenge the negative thoughts. You can replace all the self-doubting voices from the positive affirmations.

Always be in present, we generally think about our past happenings and we get worried about our future. Both of these scenarios can steal our present moment of joy. You can practice meditation to keep yourself grounded and in present.

Take some time each day to appreciate every good thing in your life, no matter how small it is. Gratitude rewires you brain to focus on positivity.

Always remember, changing your thought pattern takes time and effort. But by doing practice you can cultivate a happier and more fulfilling life. So, be the gardener of your own mind.