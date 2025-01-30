Late-Night Scrolling Of Short Videos Linked To Rising Hypertension In Young Adults; Check Doctor Says On This

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is no longer just an issue for the older generation. Startlingly, 1 in 8 adults aged 20 to 40 years is now affected, and this number is only expected to rise due to changing lifestyles and stricter diagnostic criteria.

But what does this mean for young people? Simply put, higher blood pressure at a young age can silently cause damage—leading to abnormalities in the heart and brain and significantly increasing the risk of cardiovascular events as early as middle age. Dr Sudha Desai MBBS, DNB - General Medicine General Physician , Consultant Physician , Internal Medicine Ruby Hall Clinic Pune shares how scrolling of short videos linked to raising hypertension in young adults.

The Role of Late-Night Screen Time in Hypertension

A recent study conducted in China sheds light on a surprising connection: watching short videos or reels on mobile phones at bedtime can trigger a "fight or flight" response, known as sympathetic arousal. This state of heightened alertness, caused by the brain's overstimulation, is a major risk factor for hypertension. Spending excessive time watching videos before bed often signals a sedentary lifestyle, another key contributor to high blood pressure.

How Blue Light and Poor Sleep Affect Health

Our screens aren’t just keeping us entertained—they’re keeping us awake. The blue light emitted by phones and tablets interferes with the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates our sleep-wake cycle. This disruption can lead to poor sleep quality and fewer than six hours of rest each night.

Here’s why that matters:

• Sleep deprivation is directly linked to a higher risk of hypertension and even cognitive decline.

• Poor sleep can also lead to weight gain and obesity, both of which increase the likelihood of developing high blood pressure.

• Add to this the potential for increased stress and anxiety from the content we consume, and it’s clear that late-night scrolling isn’t as harmless as it seems.

Turning the Tide: What Can Be Done?

The solution begins with awareness and small but meaningful changes:

1. Educate and Counsel: Help young people understand the health risks associated with excessive screen time and poor sleep.

2. Encourage Physical Activity: Promote active lifestyles and discourage prolonged sedentary behavior.

3. Foster Healthy Sleep Habits: Encourage a regular sleep schedule, limit screen exposure before bed, and create a calming bedtime routine.

4. Reduce Peer Pressure: Provide guidance to help young adults resist societal pressures that glorify constant connectivity and late-night activity.

5. Advocate Balanced Living: Emphasize the importance of a balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate rest.