Experts say when you fry food, make sure your oil is clean every time you fry something. It often happens that after frying one batch of dishes, debris remains in the oil, and if you continue to fry another batch with debris, they destroy the nutritional value and taste of your dish. Heating the oil over and over not only kills its nutritional value but also makes it carcinogenic.

1. Choose the right oil: The oil used for frying can significantly affect the healthiness of the food. It is very important to choose an oil with a high smoke point because it can break down into harmful compounds when overheated. In addition, non-flammable oils are perfect for frying. These oils maintain their conviction even at high temperatures, ensuring that snacks remain crisp and retain their nutritional value.



2. Maintain the right temperature: It is very important to fry something at the right temperature. If the oil is too hot, it can make the food charred on the outside and undercooked on the inside. On the other hand, if the oil is not hot enough, the food will absorb more oil than it should, making it oily. Use a kitchen thermometer to check the temperature of the oil and adjust the heat.



3. Avoid overcrowding: When frying several dishes, make sure the pan is not overcrowded. Overcrowding lowers the temperature of the oil, resulting in uneven cooking and greasy foods. Fry in small portions to maintain the temperature of the oil and obtain evenly crisp snacks.



4. Preparation of ingredients: Proper preparation of ingredients can make a big difference. Make sure the fries are dry before going into the oil. Moisture can cause oil to splatter and cause food to become soggy.



5. Drain excess oil: After frying, place the snacks on a wire rack or plate lined with paper towels to drain the excess oil. This step helps remove residual oil from the surface, making the fried food less oily.



6. Use healthy batters and toppings: choose healthier batters and toppings to increase the nutritional value of your fried snacks. Whole wheat flour, chickpea flour or even a mixture of rice flour and semolina can provide a fresh texture while adding fiber and nutrients to your diet.

7. Watch your portions: Even with the healthiest deep-frying methods, moderation is key. Enjoy your monsoon delicacies in sensible portions to balance indulgence with healthy eating.

It not always recomended to consume oily food during monsoon,but the cravings goes higher so its better to try consuming it with some healthier options and tricks.