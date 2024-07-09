Dengue: Effective Strategies Of Protection From Dengue Fever

The fear of mosquitoes begins to increase during the monsoons. This is due to the accumulation of water in different places due to rain and weather changes. Therefore, mosquitoes lay their eggs in water collected in one place, and the number of mosquitoes begins to increase. Therefore, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue is very high during this season. Dengue fever cases are also seen and heard in many parts of the country.

It's very important to get all the information you need about this disease to stay safe. In this article, we will try to know the symptoms of dengue fever and its prevention methods. Let's find out.



According to the World Health Organization, dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that occurs mostly in tropical and subtropical regions. It is a viral infection spread by the Aedes species of mosquito. Dengue virus enters our body through the bite of these infected mosquitoes and as a result we get infected.



What are the symptoms of dengue fever?

1 High fever

2 Severe headache

3 Muscle and bone pain

4 Rash

5 ​​Eye pain

5 Nausea

6 Stomach pain or cramps

7 Bleeding

8 Fatigue

9 Irritability

10 Swollen glands

11 Bleeding nose or gums

12 Pale or cold skin

13 Restlessness

14 Frequent thirst



How to prevent dengue?

According to the World Health Organization, dengue mosquitoes are more active during the day. Therefore, these mosquitoes should be avoided even during the day.



To avoid them, wear clothes with full sleeves. Mosquitoes mostly bite the hands and feet. That's why it's important to wear clothes with full sleeves.

Use a mosquito net while sleeping. Also, sleep under a mosquito net during the day to keep mosquitoes away. You can also use insect repellants for better protection.

Use mosquito repellent, coil or vaporizer to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Keep screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes and other insects from entering.

Do not allow water to collect around your house to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

Constantly change the water in the coolers in your house to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in them.

Clean the water tanks daily and keep them covered.

Clean the water tank once a week.

Don't let trash pile up around the house and keep the trash can covered as well.

Taking all the possile precaution will help you stay safe and healthy this monsoon and protected from diseases like dengue.