LIVE Updates | Merry Christmas 2022 Trending- Dashing through the snow this holiday season with joyful celebrations

Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas is round the corner and Santa is probably on his way too. Christmas is celebrated on 25th Decemeber every year to mark the birth of Jesus Christ who is believed to be the 'Son of God'. Christmas traditions in India and around the world include going to church, decorating the house, putting up Christmas trees, visiting loved ones, exchanging gifts, and, of course, waiting for Santa Claus.

During the Christmas season, people usually sing carols while visiting families in small groups. This increases the holiday spirit. The joy of Christmas is greatly enhanced by the decorations- stockings, wreaths, candy canes, holly, and mistletoe are popular holiday decorations that people use to decorate their homes and even workplaces.