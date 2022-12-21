LIVE Updates | Merry Christmas 2022 Trending- Dashing through the snow this holiday season with joyful celebrations

topStoriesenglish
Merry Christmas 2022 BUZZ: Christmas will be widely celebrated on December 25, 2022, especially following the muted celebrations for the two years that the world was under lockdown due to COVID. Christmas celebrations are currently going on in India and all across the world. These are joyous, exuberant, blissful, and happy celebrations and here we have Christmas carol lyrics you can sing along and enjoy recipes for Christmas dinner, decorations, and gift ideas thsi holiday season.

Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas is round the corner and Santa is probably on his way too. Christmas is celebrated on 25th Decemeber every year to mark the birth of Jesus Christ who is believed to be the 'Son of God'. Christmas traditions in India and around the world include going to church, decorating the house, putting up Christmas trees, visiting loved ones, exchanging gifts, and, of course, waiting for Santa Claus. 

During the Christmas season, people usually sing carols while visiting families in small groups. This increases the holiday spirit. The joy of Christmas is greatly enhanced by the decorations- stockings, wreaths, candy canes, holly, and mistletoe are popular holiday decorations that people use to decorate their homes and even workplaces.

 

21 December 2022
15:59 PM

Celebrate the holiday spirit with these Christmas coffee drinks

Everything is jolly and bright with the lighting of Christmas trees and the baking of plum/rum cakes. T his Christmas if you are short for ideas and don't want to run to Starbucks or any other coffee shop to appease your caffeine needs then you must try the perfect peppermint mocha and a cinnamon roll latte.

You can go and check the recipe of these and other holiday drinks here

Fancy an eggnog? Try these Christmas coffee drinks to celebrate the holiday spirit

15:26 PM

Christmas holidays: Creative Christmas gift ideas for kids

Switching things up this Christmas with unique creative gifts for your kids because even you are done and dusted with the candies and cakes. With Christmas in just a few days you can choose from the many creative gifts like a pottery class or a creative camera with a (real) reel.

Read more suggestions for distinct Christmas gift ideas for your kids - 

7 Creativly unique Christmas gift ideas for kids

15:12 PM

Merry Christmas 2022: Sumptuous Christmas dinner recipe

A celebratory feast wouldn't be complete without delicious food, after all and a classic roasted chicken is an all-time Christmas favourite.

Chcek out other Chritmad dinner recipes- 

5 delicious dishes for your sumptuous Xmas dinner

