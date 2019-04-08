Akola Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Akola Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be declared on May 23.

Bhai BC Kamble of Bahujan Samaj Party, Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao of Bharatiya Janata Party and Hidayatullah Barakatullah Patel of India National Congress are few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Akola Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Akola Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Bhai B.C.Kamble Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Hidayatullah Barakatullah Patel Indian National Congress 4 Arun Kankar Wankhede Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 5 Ambedkar (Adv) Prakash Yashwant Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 6 Mrs. Pravina Laxmanrao Bhatkar Bahujan Mukti Party 7 Arun Manohar Thakare Independent 8 Social Worker Gajanan Onkar Harne (Anna) Independent 9 Pravin Chandrakant Kaurpuriya Independent 10 Murlidhar Lalsing Pawar Independent 11 Sachin Ganpatlal Sharma Independent

Also read: Akola Lok Sabha Constituency

Akola constituency covers six assembly segments – Akot, Balapur, Akola West, Akola East, Murtizapur and Risod. Akola East and Murtizapur constituencies are reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had defeated Hidayatulla Barkatulla Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC). In the year 2009, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre of the BJP won against BBM's Prakash Ambedkar.