Lok Sabha election 2019

Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

File Photo

Amalapuram (SC) is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and is recognised for its massive potential in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 AYYAJI VEMA MANEPALLI Bharatiya Janata Party
2 GANTI HARISH MADHUR (BALAYOGI) Telugu Desam
5 CHINTA ANURADHA Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
6 D M R SEKHAR Janasena Party
7 JANGA GOUTHAM Indian National Congress
8 CHELLE RAJANI Jana Jagruti Party
9 PANTHAGADA VIJAYA CHAKRAVARTHY Republican Party of India (Khobragade)
12 MURALIKRISHNA KANDERI India Praja Bandhu Party
13 MORTHA SIVA RAMA KRISHNA Pyramid Party of India
16 REVU SUDHAKAR Independent

Andhra Pradesh witnessed an overall turnout of  74.47 per cent in the 2014 polls. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

