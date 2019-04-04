Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Amalapuram (SC) is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and is recognised for its massive potential in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AYYAJI VEMA MANEPALLI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 GANTI HARISH MADHUR (BALAYOGI) Telugu Desam 5 CHINTA ANURADHA Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 6 D M R SEKHAR Janasena Party 7 JANGA GOUTHAM Indian National Congress 8 CHELLE RAJANI Jana Jagruti Party 9 PANTHAGADA VIJAYA CHAKRAVARTHY Republican Party of India (Khobragade) 12 MURALIKRISHNA KANDERI India Praja Bandhu Party 13 MORTHA SIVA RAMA KRISHNA Pyramid Party of India 16 REVU SUDHAKAR Independent

Andhra Pradesh witnessed an overall turnout of 74.47 per cent in the 2014 polls. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.