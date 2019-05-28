Amit Shah meets PM Narendra Modi ahead of swering-in ceremony

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday, two days ahead of the swearing-in of the new government.

It was not clear immediately as to what transpired between them, but possibly they discussed the formation of the Council of Ministers.

All eyes are now on the Council of Ministers, with several names doing the rounds.

Sources in the BJP said senior party leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Suresh Prabhu, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Maneka Gandhi and J.P. Nadda are likely to retain Cabinet berths.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Akali Dal and Ram Vilas Paswan of LJP are also likely to be inducted in the Modi Cabinet.

They said many new faces may join the government as junior ministers while some of former ministers of state can be retained.