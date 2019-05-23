Bihar awaits Lok Sabha election results 2019, counting of votes in 40 seats today

The verdict for 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will be out today with the counting set to begin at 8 AM. The political fate of 625 candidates will be decided today. In Bihar, the contest is between BJP-led NDA, which also includes JD(U) and LJP and RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which has Congress, Hindustani Awami Morcha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Vikassheel Insaan Party as its alliance partner.

The 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar are Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj, Saran, Hajipur (SC), Ujiarpur, Samastipur (SC), Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram (SC), Karakat, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Gaya (SC), Nawada and Jamui (SC).

The state recorded 53.06% turnout in first phase, 58.14% in second phase, 60% in third phase, 58.92% in fourth phase, 57.86% in fifth phase, 59.38% is sixth phase and 53.55% in seventh phase. In 2014, the BJP had won 22 seats in Bihar and its then allies LJP and RLSP had won 6 and 4 seats respectively. Congress had won just two seats, while RJD and JD(U) had won four and two seats respectively. But this time, JD(U) has contested in alliance with BJP and RLSP has left the NDA to join the grand alliance.

In Patna Sahib two-time MP Shatrughan Sinha is facing his former party colleague and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is also an Union minister. Sinha, who won in 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate, quit the party and joined Congress just a few weeks before the election.. Another key contest is between BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav and RJD’s Misa Bharti, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter in Pataliputra. Misa had lost to Ram Kripal Yadav by over 40,000 votes.

In another keenly watched contest, former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar is pitted against BJP’s Chhedi Paswan in Sasaram. In Begusarai, Union Minister Giriraj Singh (BJP) is being challenged by RJD’s Tanveer Hassan and CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar. In 2014, Giriraj had won from Nawada.

All exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha election 2019 from Bihar. According to IANS-CVOTER exit poll, the NDA may win 33 seats, while the grand alliance is predicted to win only 7 seats. IndiaTV-CNX Exit Poll predicted that BJP will get 15, JD (U) -13, LJP-4 while RJD is expected to win 5, Congress 2 and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party 1 seat. According to the India Today-My Axis India exit poll, the BJP-JDU alliance is set to sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar winning minimum 38 out of the 40 seats, while the RJD-Congress led 'Mahagathbandhan' may only win 2 seats. Exit poll conducted by Neta-NewsX, predicted that BJP may win 9 seats, JD(U) 9 seats, while the Congress and RJD would get 5 and 11 seats

respectively. The Times Now-VMR poll predicted that BJP and JDU would win 30 seats, while UPA is expected to gain 10 seats. The seven-phase Lok Sabha election started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Counting for all 542 seats (the polling for Vellore was countermanded by Election Commission due to use of money power) is set to take place on Thursday. The outcome of this general election 2019 will choose the 17th Lok Sabha and pave way for the formation of next government.