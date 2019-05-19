Bihar, Jharkhand Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll after 6 pm on Sunday

Voting for eight Lok Sabha seats of Bihar and three seats in Jharkhand is taking place in the last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha election on Sunday. While voting in 40 seats of Bihar took place in all seven phases, voting in 14 seats of Jharkhand took place in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phase. Including Bihar and Jharkhand, voting is being held on Sunday in 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory on Sunday. As the voting ends at 6 pm on Sunday, the Election Commission will lift its ban on media from releasing its exit polls for the election.

Once polling concludes at 6 pm on May 19, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared. Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. The Lok Sabha election was held to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies.

The poll body had notified that during the period between 7.00 am on the first phase of polling on 11 April to 6:30 pm on the last day of poll on 19 May conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means any media is prohibited.

In the first phase of polling in Bihar, the state recorded a turnout of 53.44 per cent. The voter turnout in the second phase was 62.92 per cent, 61.21 per cent in the third phase, 61.21 per cent in the fourth phase, 57.08 per cent in the fifth phase and 58.48 per cent in the sixth phase.

In Jharkhand, the state recorded a turnout of 64.97 per cent in the fourth phase. The voter turnout in the fifth phase was 65.99 per cent, 65.42 per cent in sixth phase. Voting in the seventh phase is being held for three seats in Jharkhand.