close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
exit poll 2019

Bihar, Jharkhand Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll after 6 pm on Sunday

While voting in 40 seats of Bihar took place in all seven phases, voting in 14 seats of Jharkhand took place in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phase. 

Bihar, Jharkhand Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today&#039;s Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll after 6 pm on Sunday

Voting for eight Lok Sabha seats of Bihar and three seats in Jharkhand is taking place in the last and seventh phase of Lok Sabha election on Sunday. While voting in 40 seats of Bihar took place in all seven phases, voting in 14 seats of Jharkhand took place in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phase. Including Bihar and Jharkhand, voting is being held on Sunday in 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory on Sunday. As the voting ends at 6 pm on Sunday, the Election Commission will lift its ban on media from releasing its exit polls for the election. 

Live TV

Once polling concludes at 6 pm on May 19, various pollsters and news channels - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their exit poll results on Lok Sabha election 2019 about the number of seats different parties are likely to win on May 23 when the counting of votes takes place and results are declared. Zee News will show the "poll of polls" which will include details of all the exit poll surveys released by different pollsters and TV news channels. The Lok Sabha election was held to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies. 

Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019

The poll body had notified that during the period between 7.00 am on the first phase of polling on 11 April to 6:30 pm on the last day of poll on 19 May conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means any media is prohibited.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019

In the first phase of polling in Bihar, the state recorded a turnout of 53.44 per cent. The voter turnout in the second phase was 62.92 per cent, 61.21 per cent in the third phase, 61.21 per cent in the fourth phase, 57.08 per cent in the fifth phase and 58.48 per cent in the sixth phase. 

In Jharkhand, the state recorded a turnout of 64.97 per cent in the fourth phase. The voter turnout in the fifth phase was 65.99 per cent, 65.42 per cent in sixth phase. Voting in the seventh phase is being held for three seats in Jharkhand.

Tags:
exit poll 2019Bihar Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2019Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2019lok sabha election exit poll resultsToday's Chanakya exit poll 2019CVoter exit poll 2019CSDS exit poll 2019IPSOS exit poll 2019Axis exit poll 2019CNX exit poll 2019Neta exit poll 2019Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Odisha Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll results today

Must Watch

PT1M48S

Lok Sabha election 2019: Blast near Congress leader's home in Bengaluru, 1 dead