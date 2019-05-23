BJP avenges assembly election defeat, routs Congress in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The BJP maintained its superlative performance in Chattisgarh too as the party has grabbed lead in 9 out of 11 seats in the state. The Congress is leading in just two seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had bagged 10 seats and the Congress one. Interestingly, the Congress has never won more than one seat in Chhattisgarh in the three Lok Sabha elections since the formation of state from Madhya Pradesh in 2002.

The Congress had registered comprehensive win in assembly elections late last year by defeating BJP and it was expected that the party would pose a stiff challenge to the BJP in Lok Sabha election too. In the trends available so far, State BJP vice president Sunil Soni is leading over his Congress opponent and Raipur Mayor Pramod Dubey from Raipur seat by 3,40,432 votes. In Durg seat, Vijay Baghel of BJP is ahead of Congress' Pratima Chandrakar by 3,88,386 votes. In Rajnandgaon, Santosh Pandey of BJP is leading over Bholaram Sahu of Congress by 1,11,432 votes. In Raigarh (ST) seat, Gomtee Sai of BJP was leading over Laljeet Singh Rathiya of Congress by 66, 249 votes.

In Surguja (ST) seat, BJP's Renuka Singh is ahead of Khelsai Singh of Congress by 1,57,364 votes. In Janjgir-Champa (SC) seat, Guharam Ajgalley of BJP is leading over Congress rival Ravi Bhardwaj by 81, 436 votes. In Kanker (ST) seat, Mohan Mandavi of BJP is ahead of Congress' Biresh Thakur by 5191 votes while in Bilaspur, BJP's Arun Sao is leading by 1,38,138 votes against Congress' Atal Shrivastav. In Mahasamund seat, BJP's Chunnilal Sahu is ahead if Congress' Dhanendra Sahu by 87,728 votes.

The Congress is leading from Bastar (ST) and Korba Lok Sabha constituency. In Bastar, Congress' Dipak Baij is ahead of BJP's Baiduram Kashyap by 38,982 votes. In Korba, Jyotsana Mahant of Congress is ahead of Jyotinand Dubey of BJP by 11,143 votes.