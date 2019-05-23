close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    351BJP+

  • CONG+

    88CONG+

  • OTH

    103OTH

Bihar election results 2019

BJP avenges assembly election defeat, routs Congress in Chhattisgarh

The BJP maintained its superlative performance in Chattisgarh too as the party has grabbed lead in 9 out of 11 seats in the state. The Congress is leading in just two seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had bagged 10 seats and the Congress one. Interestingly, the Congress has never won more than one seat in Chhattisgarh in the three Lok Sabha elections since the formation of state from Madhya Pradesh in 2002.

BJP avenges assembly election defeat, routs Congress in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The BJP maintained its superlative performance in Chattisgarh too as the party has grabbed lead in 9 out of 11 seats in the state. The Congress is leading in just two seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP had bagged 10 seats and the Congress one. Interestingly, the Congress has never won more than one seat in Chhattisgarh in the three Lok Sabha elections since the formation of state from Madhya Pradesh in 2002.

The Congress had registered comprehensive win in assembly elections late last year by defeating BJP and it was expected that the party would pose a stiff challenge to the BJP in Lok Sabha election too. In the trends available so far, State BJP vice president Sunil Soni is leading over his Congress opponent and Raipur Mayor Pramod Dubey from Raipur seat by 3,40,432 votes. In Durg seat, Vijay Baghel of BJP is ahead of Congress' Pratima Chandrakar by 3,88,386 votes. In Rajnandgaon, Santosh Pandey of BJP is leading over Bholaram Sahu of Congress by 1,11,432 votes. In Raigarh (ST) seat, Gomtee Sai of BJP was leading over Laljeet Singh Rathiya of Congress by 66, 249 votes.

Live TV

In Surguja (ST) seat, BJP's Renuka Singh is ahead of Khelsai Singh of Congress by 1,57,364 votes. In Janjgir-Champa (SC) seat, Guharam Ajgalley of BJP is leading over Congress rival Ravi Bhardwaj by 81, 436 votes. In Kanker (ST) seat, Mohan Mandavi of BJP is ahead of Congress' Biresh Thakur by 5191 votes while in Bilaspur, BJP's Arun Sao is leading by 1,38,138 votes against Congress' Atal Shrivastav. In Mahasamund seat, BJP's Chunnilal Sahu is ahead if Congress' Dhanendra Sahu by 87,728 votes.

The Congress is leading from Bastar (ST) and Korba Lok Sabha constituency. In Bastar, Congress' Dipak Baij is ahead of BJP's Baiduram Kashyap by 38,982 votes. In Korba, Jyotsana Mahant of Congress is ahead of Jyotinand Dubey of BJP by 11,143 votes.

Tags:
Bihar election results 2019Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 liveBihar election ResultsLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019Chhattisgarh
Next
Story

Second coming for Hema Malini in Mathura, actor credits Narendra Modi-Amit Shah for BJP feat

Must Watch

PT8M2S

Lok Sabha Election 2019: PM Modi heading for the biggest repeat mandate in 48 years