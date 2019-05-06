Buxar Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Buxar is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12. The counting will be held on May 23.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagadanand Singh of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Sushil Kumar Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Buxar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

The Buxar parliamentary constituency comprises of six Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Brahmpur, Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur, Dinara and Ramgarh.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Buxar Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Ashwini Kumar Choubey Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Jagadanand Singh Rashtriya Janata Dal 3 Sushil Kumar Singh Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Anil Kumar Jantantrik Vikas Party 5 Anil Kumar Rai Rashtriya Dal United 6 Uday Narayan Rai Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party 7 Dhanjit Singh Voters Party International 8 Ravi Raj Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 9 Binod Kumar Bikrant Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 10 Santosh Kumar Yadav Bahujan Mukti Party 11 Arvind Kumar Pandey Independent 12 Jay Prakash Ram Independent 13 Ranjit Singh Independent 14 Rakesh Kumar Ray Independent 15 Ramchandra Singh Yadav Independent

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ashwini Kumar Choubey defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal's Jagadanand Singh by a margin of 186674 votes.

In 2014 election, Bihar witnessed an overall turnout of 56.28 per cent of which 57.66 per cent were female voters and 55.08 per cent were male voters. The Buxar seat saw an overall voter turnout of 52.67 per cent which included 49.80 per cent female and 55.17 per cent male voters.