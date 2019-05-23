close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: BJP invades into Trinamool bastion in Bengal, Left wiped out

The Bharatiya Janata Party made stunning inroads in Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal, with trends of Lok Sabha election results 2019 showing leads in 19 of the 42 seats, up from just two in 2014. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led continued to retain the top spot in the state with leads in 22 seats, down from 34 in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Play

List of West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2019 winners

Following the high-pitched battles of both the BJP and TMC, the state seems to have undergone a massive change in its political leanings during Lok Sabha election 2019. 

Among BJP candidates, leading by more than one lakh votes in the state were Dr Subhas Sarkar from Bankura, John Barla from Alipurduars, Raju Bista from Darjeeling, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato from Purulia and Jagannath Sarkar from Ranaghat. Other prominent BJP candidates leading are Union Minister Babul Supriyo, state president Dilip Ghosh, SS Ahluwalia, and Nisith Pramanik.

Several TMC stalwarts like state minister Subrata Mukherjee and Moon Moon Sen were trailing from Bankura and Asansol seats. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee`s nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee is leading over his nearest rival Nilanjan Roy of BJP by 282257 votes, while popular actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty was leading ahead of BJP's Anupam Hazra with 182263 votes. Other TMC candidates leading by massive margins are Nusrat Jahan Ruhi from Basirhat,  Asit Kumar Mal from Bolpur , Mala Roy from Kolkata Dakshin and Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar from Barasat.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit is trailing behind TMC's Khalilur Rahman and Congress' Mafuja Khatun in Jangipur constituency.

Left failed to make any impact in the polls, while Congress managed to maintain a lead on the lone seat of Baharampur. 

With trends favouring BJP at the Centre and the party making deep inroads in West Bengal, the saffron party workers and supporters burst into celebrations outside its headquarters here and elsewhere. BJP workers were seen distributing sweets, shouting slogans "phir ek bar Modi sarkar" and dancing to the beat of drums in various parts of the state.

TMC headquarters at the E M Bypass on the other hand wore a deserted look. The CPI(M) and Congress party offices too wore a deserted look.

