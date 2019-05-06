Mandsaur Lok Sabha Constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Mandsaur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Prabhulal Meghwal of Bahujan Samaj Party, Meenakshi Natarajan of Indian National Congress, Sudheer Gupta of Bharatiya Janata Party and Shivlal Gurjar of Shivsena are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Mandsaur Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh are being held in four phases – April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 – and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mandsaur Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Prabhulal Meghwal Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Meenakshi Natarajan Indian National Congress 3 Sudheer Gupta Bharatiya Janata Party 4 Ismail Mev Bahujan Maha Party 5 Advocate Bapu Singh Gujar Hindusthan Nirman Dal 6 Meenakshi Chouhan National Women's Party 7 Shivlal Gurjar Shivsena 8 Nandlal Meena Independent 9 Prahlad Singh S. Rajput Independent 10 Fulchand Patidar Independent 11 Ranglal Dhanger Independent 12 Vijay Rann Independent 13 Saeed Ahmed Shabrarti Ahmed Independent

Mandsaur covers eight assembly segments– Jaora, Mandsour, Malhargarh, Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch and Jawad.

In the 2014, Lok Sabha election, Sudhir Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a huge margin of over 3 lakh votes. He had defeated Meenakshi Natarajan of the Indian National Congress (INC). Gupta had secured 698335 votes while Natarajan got 394686 votes.