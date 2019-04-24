Nagaur Lok Sabha Constituency of Rajasthan: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Nagaur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Rajasthan and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 6.

Dr. Jyoti Mirdha of Indian National Congress, Hanuman Beniwal of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Hanumanram of Rashtriya Power Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan will be held in two phases – April 29 and May 6 –and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DR. JYOTI MIRDHA Indian National Congress 2 HANUMAN BENIWAL Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 3 HANUMANRAM Rashtriya Power Party 4 DHARMI CHAND Independent 5 DHARMENDRA Independent 6 PREM RAJ Independent 7 MADANLAL Independent 8 RAVINDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT Independent 9 RAM CHANDRA Independent 10 C.A. RASTRA PUTRA HINDU Independent 11 SHIV NARAYAN Independent 12 SAROJ PRAJAPAT Independent 13 SOHANARAM RATHI Independent

Also read: Nagaur Lok Sabha Constituency

Nagaur covers eight assembly segments – Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinvsar, Makrana, Parbatsar and Nawan.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, C R Choudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by getting a margin of over 75 thousand votes. He had defeated Dr Jyoti Mirdha of the Indian National Congress (INC). Choudhary had secured 414791 votes while Mirdha got 339573 votes.