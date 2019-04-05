Nagina Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state of Uttar Pradesh. It was formed post the 2008 implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

It presently comprises of five Vidhan Sabha segments and is reserved for the SC candidates.

Nagina is a town in the Bijnor district. It is located in the north-western part of the state on the borders with Uttarakhand at an average elevation of 282 meters. Hindi is the official language of Nagina.

The electors in the Nagina Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Yeshwant Singh of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All You Need To Know

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Yeshwant Singh was elected from this seat. He had received 3,67,825 votes. He defeated Yashvir Singh of the Samajwadi Party who bagged 2,75,435 votes.

Girish Chandra of the BSP came third here.

There were a total number of 1,493,411 electors here last time out of which 942,196 cast their votes. The voter turnout recorded here was 63.09 %.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, major political parties have declared their candidates from the seat and there are independent candidates fighting from the seat too.

The Congress has given the ticket to Omvati Devi Jatav, the Bahujan Samaj Party to Girish Chandra. Yeshwant Singh, the sitting MP from the seat, will be contesting the elections again this time.

The seven-phased General Election 2019 will be held throughout the country beginning April 11 till May 19, 2019.

The combined results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23, 2019.