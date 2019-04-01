हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey faces action for misbehaving with SDM

A police complaint has been registered against Union minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey for misbehaving with Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) KK Upadhyay in Buxar district.

File photo
File photo

A police complaint has been registered against Union minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey for misbehaving with Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) KK Upadhyay in Buxar district.

The incident took place on Saturday when SDM Upadhyay stopped Choubey's convoy for violating Model Code of Conduct. An enraged Choubey yelled at him for it and the incident was caught on tape which soon went viral online. In it, the SDM is seen trying to calm the politician, in vain. It is reported that the convoy had 40 vehicles and the SDM explains that he needs to seize the vehicles as per instructions from the Election Commission. Not paying any heed, Choubey and his convoy proceed after taking on the SDM.

Later, Choubey attempted to play down the incident and said he has a loud voice and that the entire matter is being blown out of proportion. (Read full report here)

A complaint, however, has been registered against him in which he has been accused of hurling abuses and of violating the Model Code of Conduct which came into effect on March 10. A complaint has also been filed against 150 unnamed persons.

