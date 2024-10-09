Nobel prize 2024: രസതന്ത്ര നൊബേൽ പങ്കിട്ട് മൂന്ന് പേർ; പുരസ്കാരം ലഭിച്ചത് പ്രോട്ടീൻ ഡിസൈനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പഠനങ്ങൾക്ക്

സ്റ്റോക്ഹോം: രസതന്ത്രത്തിനുള്ള 2024ലെ നൊബേൽ പുരസ്കാരം നേടി ഡേവിഡ് ബക്കർ, ഡെമിസ് ഹസ്സാബിസ്, ജോൺ എം ജംപർ എന്നീ ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞർ. കമ്പ്യൂട്ടേഷൻ പ്രോട്ടീൻ ഡിസൈനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പഠനങ്ങൾക്കാണ് പുരസ്കാരം ലഭിച്ചത്. നൊബേൽ പുരസ്കാരം ഡിസംബർ പത്തിന് സ്റ്റോക്ഹോമിൽ വച്ചാണ് വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നത്.

BREAKING NEWS

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2024 #NobelPrize in Chemistry with one half to David Baker “for computational protein design” and the other half jointly to Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper “for protein structure prediction.” pic.twitter.com/gYrdFFcD4T

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2024