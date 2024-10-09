English हिन्दी हिंदुस्तान मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Business Tech World Movies Health

Nobel prize 2024: രസതന്ത്ര നൊബേൽ പങ്കിട്ട് മൂന്ന് പേർ; പുരസ്കാരം ലഭിച്ചത് പ്രോട്ടീൻ ഡിസൈനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പഠനങ്ങൾക്ക്

Nobel prize in chemistry 2024: രസതന്ത്രത്തിനുള്ള 2024ലെ നൊബേൽ പുരസ്കാരം നേടി ഡേവിഡ് ബക്കർ, ഡെമിസ് ഹസ്സാബിസ്, ജോൺ എം ജംപർ എന്നീ ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞർ.

Written by - Zee Malayalam News Desk | Last Updated : Oct 9, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
  • കമ്പ്യൂട്ടേഷൻ പ്രോട്ടീൻ ഡിസൈനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പഠനങ്ങൾക്കാണ് പുരസ്കാരം ലഭിച്ചത്
  • നൊബേൽ പുരസ്കാരം ഡിസംബർ പത്തിന് സ്റ്റോക്ഹോമിൽ വച്ചാണ് വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നത്

Nobel prize 2024: രസതന്ത്ര നൊബേൽ പങ്കിട്ട് മൂന്ന് പേർ; പുരസ്കാരം ലഭിച്ചത് പ്രോട്ടീൻ ഡിസൈനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പഠനങ്ങൾക്ക്

സ്റ്റോക്ഹോം: രസതന്ത്രത്തിനുള്ള 2024ലെ നൊബേൽ പുരസ്കാരം നേടി ഡേവിഡ് ബക്കർ, ഡെമിസ് ഹസ്സാബിസ്, ജോൺ എം ജംപർ എന്നീ ശാസ്ത്രജ്ഞർ. കമ്പ്യൂട്ടേഷൻ പ്രോട്ടീൻ ഡിസൈനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പഠനങ്ങൾക്കാണ് പുരസ്കാരം ലഭിച്ചത്. നൊബേൽ പുരസ്കാരം ഡിസംബർ പത്തിന് സ്റ്റോക്ഹോമിൽ വച്ചാണ് വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നത്.

