Atique Ashraf Murder Case : अतिक-अश्रफ हत्याकांडप्रकरणी मोठे खुलासे! अतिक अहमदच्या डोक्यात गोळ्या झाडणारे...

Atique Ahmed Latest News : माफिया डॉन अतिक अहमद (Atiq Ahmed) आणि त्याचा भाऊ अशरफ (Ashraf Ahmed) या दोघांना पोलीस बंदोबस्तात गोळ्या झाडून हत्या करण्यात आली. त्यानंतर उत्तर प्रदेशसह देशात खळबळ माजली आहे. या प्रकरणात मोठा खुलासा झाला आहे. अतिकला गोळ्या झाडणारे...

Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Atique Ashraf Murder Case : पोलीस बंदोबस्तात मेडिकलसाठी जात असताना माफिया अतिक अहमद आणि त्याचा भाऊ अशरफ अहमद या दोघांच्या हत्या (Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead) करण्यात आली. कोण होते मारेकरी, त्यांनी काय मारलं, अतिक अहमदचे शेवटचे शब्द काय होते? त्या दोघांवर गोळी झाडल्यानंतर ते दोघे जागीच कोसळले आणि या घटनेत त्यांचा मृत्यू झाला. 

या घटनेनंतर उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार आणि पोलिसांच्या पायाखालची जमीन सरकली आहे. विरोधकांनी उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार आणि मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ यांना धारेवर धरलं आहे. पोलिसांच्या कार्यक्षमेतवर प्रश्न चिन्ह उपस्थित झाले आहेत. त्यामुळे या हत्याकांडचा संपूर्ण खुलासा करण्यासाठी उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार आणि पोलीस जमीन आकाश एक करत आहेत.

धक्कादायक खुलासा 

पत्रकारांच्या वेशात आलेल्या या तिघांनी गोळी झाडल्यानंतर पोलिसांना आत्मसमर्पण केलं आहे. तिक-अश्रफ हत्येप्रकरणी नोंदवलेल्या एफआयआरमध्ये या घटनेत 3 जणांचा नाही तर 5 जणांचा सहभाग असल्याचं म्हटलं आहे. एफआयआरमध्ये पोलिसांनी 3 अज्ञात आणि 2 अनोळखी आरोपींविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल केला आहे, अशी माहिती सूत्रांनी दिली आहे. 

कोण होते हे तिघं?

लवलेश तिवारी, सनी आणि अरुण मौर्य अशी या तिघांची नावं आहेत. अतीक आणि अशरफ यांच्यावर गोळ्या झाडल्यानंतर तिघांनी जय श्रीरामच्या घोषणा दिल्या होत्या. सूत्रांनी दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार हे तिघे मारेकरी वेगवेगळ्या जिल्ह्यातील आहेत.

लवलेश तिवारी बांदा, सनी हमीरपूर आणि अरुण मौर्य कासगंज इथला रहिवासी आहेत. 

आरोपींचा गौप्यस्फोट अतिकचे पाकिस्तानच्या एयएसआयशी आणि लश्कर ऐ तौयबासोबत संबंध असल्याचा दावा पोलिसांच्या जबाबत आरोपींनी केल्याचं सुत्रांनी सांगितलं आहे. या आरोपीचं वय 20 ते 25 दरम्यानचं आहे.  हे तिघ मारेकरी हत्या, चोरी यासह इनेक गुन्ह्यांमध्ये तुरुंगात होते.

तुरुंगातच त्यांची ओळख झाली होती, अशी माहितीदेखील समोर आली आहे. 

