Atique Ashraf Murder Case : अतिक-अश्रफ हत्याकांडप्रकरणी मोठे खुलासे! अतिक अहमदच्या डोक्यात गोळ्या झाडणारे...

Atique Ashraf Murder Case : पोलीस बंदोबस्तात मेडिकलसाठी जात असताना माफिया अतिक अहमद आणि त्याचा भाऊ अशरफ अहमद या दोघांच्या हत्या (Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead) करण्यात आली. कोण होते मारेकरी, त्यांनी काय मारलं, अतिक अहमदचे शेवटचे शब्द काय होते? त्या दोघांवर गोळी झाडल्यानंतर ते दोघे जागीच कोसळले आणि या घटनेत त्यांचा मृत्यू झाला.

या घटनेनंतर उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार आणि पोलिसांच्या पायाखालची जमीन सरकली आहे. विरोधकांनी उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार आणि मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ यांना धारेवर धरलं आहे. पोलिसांच्या कार्यक्षमेतवर प्रश्न चिन्ह उपस्थित झाले आहेत. त्यामुळे या हत्याकांडचा संपूर्ण खुलासा करण्यासाठी उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार आणि पोलीस जमीन आकाश एक करत आहेत.

#WATCH | Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed were brought for medical & while giving media byte, three people came as media persons and shot at them where both of them died. Three people have been arrested, they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down… pic.twitter.com/qJcwuXH0Gq — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

धक्कादायक खुलासा

पत्रकारांच्या वेशात आलेल्या या तिघांनी गोळी झाडल्यानंतर पोलिसांना आत्मसमर्पण केलं आहे. तिक-अश्रफ हत्येप्रकरणी नोंदवलेल्या एफआयआरमध्ये या घटनेत 3 जणांचा नाही तर 5 जणांचा सहभाग असल्याचं म्हटलं आहे. एफआयआरमध्ये पोलिसांनी 3 अज्ञात आणि 2 अनोळखी आरोपींविरोधात गुन्हा दाखल केला आहे, अशी माहिती सूत्रांनी दिली आहे.

Kasganj, UP | Police team reaches the residence of accused Arun Maurya, one of the shooters who killed Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf yesterday in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/mTOkWjvESo — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

कोण होते हे तिघं?

लवलेश तिवारी, सनी आणि अरुण मौर्य अशी या तिघांची नावं आहेत. अतीक आणि अशरफ यांच्यावर गोळ्या झाडल्यानंतर तिघांनी जय श्रीरामच्या घोषणा दिल्या होत्या. सूत्रांनी दिलेल्या माहितीनुसार हे तिघे मारेकरी वेगवेगळ्या जिल्ह्यातील आहेत.

#WATCH | Hamirpur, UP | There are cases registered against my brother. He did not do anything for a living. I was not aware that my brother is involved in the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf: Pintu Singh, brother of Sunny Singh, one of the shooters who killed Atiq… pic.twitter.com/b8ReZZr1Nt — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

लवलेश तिवारी बांदा, सनी हमीरपूर आणि अरुण मौर्य कासगंज इथला रहिवासी आहेत.

#WATCH | UP: ...We have no information about how he reached there and we didn't mean anything to him...He is a drug addict...We don't know anything about him...: Yagya Tiwari, father of shooter Lovelesh Tiwari who shot gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf pic.twitter.com/ClmtzkKL9k — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

आरोपींचा गौप्यस्फोट अतिकचे पाकिस्तानच्या एयएसआयशी आणि लश्कर ऐ तौयबासोबत संबंध असल्याचा दावा पोलिसांच्या जबाबत आरोपींनी केल्याचं सुत्रांनी सांगितलं आहे. या आरोपीचं वय 20 ते 25 दरम्यानचं आहे. हे तिघ मारेकरी हत्या, चोरी यासह इनेक गुन्ह्यांमध्ये तुरुंगात होते.

#WATCH | "Police were taking them for medical check-up. Gunshots were heard when we entered the hospital.....": Vijay Mishra, Atiq Ahmed's advocate on Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf shot dead pic.twitter.com/uc2PY5bEGk — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

तुरुंगातच त्यांची ओळख झाली होती, अशी माहितीदेखील समोर आली आहे.