T20 World Cup: टी-20 वर्ल्डकपच्या ट्रॉफीची किंमत किती असते? जाणून घ्या

T20 World Cup 2024: यंदाच्या टी-20 वर्ल्डकप टीम इंडियाने दुसऱ्यांदा आपलं नाव कोरलं. पण या ट्रॉफीची किंमत किती असते हे तुम्हाला माहिती आहे. 

| Jul 01, 2024, 21:27 PM IST
भारतीय संघाने T-20 वर्ल्डकपमध्ये इतिहास रचला आहे. टीम इंडियाने या स्पर्धेत एकही सामना गमावला नाही.

या टूर्नामेंटमध्ये फायनल सामना जिंकून वर्ल्डकपही जिंकला आहे.

2007 मध्ये धोनीच्या नेतृत्वाखाली भारतीय संघाने T-20 वर्ल्डकप जिंकून ट्रॉफी जिंकली होती, त्या संघात रोहित शर्मा देखील होता.

तर आता रोहित शर्माच्या नेतृत्वाखाली भारताने 2024 टी-20 वर्ल्डकपमध्ये पुन्हा ट्रॉफी जिंकलीये.  

वनडे वर्ल्डकप सामन्यांमध्ये सुवर्ण ट्रॉफी दिल्या जातात.

तर टी-20 वर्ल्डकपमध्ये चांदीच्या ट्रॉफीचा वापर केला जातो.

T-20 वर्ल्डकप ट्रॉफीची किंमत अधिकृतपणे जाहीर करण्यात आलेली नाही. पण विविध मीडिया रिपोर्ट्सनुसार, त्याची किंमत जवळपास 15 लाख रुपये असू शकते.

