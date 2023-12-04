English हिन्दी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Year Ender 2023 : 2023 मध्ये YouTube वर सर्वाधिक पाहिलेले टॉप 10 व्हिडीओपैकी तुम्ही कुठले पाहिले?

Year Ender 2023 : या वर्षाला 2023 ला निरोप देण्यासाठी अवघ्ये काही दिवस राहिले आहेत. YouTube  हा असंख्य व्हिडीओचा खजिना आहे. पण यावर्षी म्हणजे 2023 मध्ये YouTube वर सर्वाधिक पाहिलेले टॉप 10 व्हिडीओ कुठले आहेत हे जाणून घ्याची उत्सुकता असेल ना? चला मग जाणून घेऊयात कुठले आहेत ते व्हिडीओ

Dec 04, 2023, 19:36 PM IST
1/10

Baby Shark Dance - 13.48 (Billions) Views

पिंकफॉन्ग या दक्षिण कोरियाच्या कंपनीच्या क्रिएटिव्ह हबमधून व्हायरल झालेला बेबी शार्क डान्स हा YouTube वर सर्वाधिक पाहिला गेला. 

2/10

Despacito - 8.28 (Billions) Views

डॅडी यँकीचे वैशिष्ट्य असलेले लुईस फॉन्सीचे हिट गाणे डेस्पॅसिटो, त्याच्या संगीत आणि तालासाठी YouTube वर दुसऱ्या क्रमांकाचा सर्वाधिक पाहिलेला गेलेला व्हिडीओ आहे. 2019 मध्ये स्पॅनिशमध्ये रिलीझ झालेले हे गाणे प्रत्येकाला आनंद देतो. 

3/10

Johny Johny Yes Papa - 6.82 (Billions) Views

जॉनी जॉनी यस पापा हा एक सुप्रसिद्ध लहान मुलांच्या कवितांचा व्हिडीओ आहे. अनेक वर्षांपासून या कवितेचं आनंद घेतला दिसत आहे. हा YouTube वर सर्वाधिक पाहिल्या गेलेल्या व्हिडिओंपैकी एक आहे.

4/10

Bath Song - 6.45 (Billions) Views

द बाथ सॉन्ग हा एक असा व्हिडीओ आहे ज्यातून मुलांना स्वच्छ राहण्याचे आणि स्वतःची काळजी घेण्याचे धडे शिकवले जातात. हा देखील YouTube वर सर्वाधिक पाहिलेल्या व्हिडिओंपैकी एक आहे.   

5/10

Shape of You 6.11 (Billions) Views

एड शीरनचा शेप ऑफ यू हा सुंदर असा ट्रॅक आहे. गाण्याच्या उत्साही लयमुळे तो YouTube वर सर्वाधिक पाहिलेल्या व्हिडिओंपैकी एक ठरला आहे. 

6/10

See You Again - 6.05 (Billions) Views

सी यू अगेन हे अमेरिकन रॅपर विझ खलिफा यांचं हृदयस्पर्शी गाणं आहे. हे गाणं म्हणजे दिवंगत अभिनेते पॉल वॉकर यांना श्रद्धांजली आहे.

7/10

Wheels on the Bus - 5.62 (Billions) Views

CoComelon चे व्हील्स ऑन द बस हे आकर्षक गाणं हा चॅनेलवरील सर्वाधिक व्ह्यूज असलेला आणखी एक YouTube व्हिडीओ आहे. त्याची आकर्षक ट्यून आणि खेळकर गीते लहान मुलांना खूप आवडतात. 

8/10

Phonics Song with Two Words - 5.52 (Billions) Views

लहान मुलांना ध्वनीशास्त्राच्या मूलभूत गोष्टींची ओळख करून देण्यासाठी हे गाणं तयार करण्यात आलंय. हा YouTube वर सर्वाधिक पाहिला जाणारा भारतीय व्हिडीओ आहे.

9/10

Uptown Funk - 5.05 (Billions) Views

हे गाणे कमालीचे आकर्षक असून त्याची अप्रतिम ताल नृत्याला प्रोत्साहन देणारा आहे. याला YouTube वर सर्वाधिक पाहिलेल्या व्हिडीओंपैकी एक आहे. 

10/10

Learning Colors – Colourful Eggs on a Farm - 4.99 (Billions) Views

लर्निंग कलर्स हा YouTube वर सर्वात जास्त पाहिलेल्या व्हिडीओंपैकी मुलांसाठी डिझाइन केलेला आणखी एक उत्साही आणि शैक्षणिक व्हिडीओ आहे. 

