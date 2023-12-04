Year Ender 2023 : 2023 मध्ये YouTube वर सर्वाधिक पाहिलेले टॉप 10 व्हिडीओपैकी तुम्ही कुठले पाहिले?
Year Ender 2023 : या वर्षाला 2023 ला निरोप देण्यासाठी अवघ्ये काही दिवस राहिले आहेत. YouTube हा असंख्य व्हिडीओचा खजिना आहे. पण यावर्षी म्हणजे 2023 मध्ये YouTube वर सर्वाधिक पाहिलेले टॉप 10 व्हिडीओ कुठले आहेत हे जाणून घ्याची उत्सुकता असेल ना? चला मग जाणून घेऊयात कुठले आहेत ते व्हिडीओ
Baby Shark Dance - 13.48 (Billions) Views
Despacito - 8.28 (Billions) Views
Johny Johny Yes Papa - 6.82 (Billions) Views
Bath Song - 6.45 (Billions) Views
Shape of You 6.11 (Billions) Views
See You Again - 6.05 (Billions) Views
Wheels on the Bus - 5.62 (Billions) Views
Phonics Song with Two Words - 5.52 (Billions) Views
