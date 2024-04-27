'अमित देशमुख महाराष्ट्राचे भावी मुख्यमंत्री'

|
PAK
8/1
(1.4 ov)
|VS
|
NZ
|Full Scorecard →
|
LSG
73/2
(7.5 ov)
|VS
|
RR
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(20.0 ov) 261/6
|VS
|
PBKS
262/2 (18.4 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
SRH
(20.0 ov) 171/8
|VS
|
RCB
206/7 (20.0 ov)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.